Saudi Arabia trains 500 officers to greet pilgrims with several languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Saudi passport control students are being given special language training as part of efforts to improve communication with pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom.

The Saudi General Directorate of Passports currently has 500 trainees on learning schemes covering more than 10 languages, Director of general administration Brig. Gen. Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Merbaa talking to Arab news said, for training in the passport department.

"This programme is not the first, it began two years ago, but each year it is developing, updating and setting more precise criteria for selecting the best applicants from the students and subjecting them to the required training programs in order to contribute to the development of their skills," he added.

Passport officers currently working in Hajj halls and terminals at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah between them speak English, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, Persian, urdu, Turkish and several other languages.