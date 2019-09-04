UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, UAE Reaffirm Strong Support, Solidarity With People Of Pakistan: FO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Foreign Ministers of UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed their strong support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan and with regard to the situation in IOJ&K, they took full cognizance of Pakistan's perspective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Foreign Ministers of UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed their strong support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan and with regard to the situation in IOJ&K, they took full cognizance of Pakistan's perspective.

It was agreed to work closely in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other fora, a Foreign Office statement issued here said. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of State of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) was the major focus.

The Foreign Minister apprised the two dignitaries in detail on Pakistan's concerns over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K, that has been exacerbated by India's illegal and unilateral action of 5 August 2019.

The Foreign Minister underlined that these actions were a clear violation of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements (Simla) and its own solemn commitments since they were aimed at changing the globally acknowledged disputed status of IOJ&K and altering the occupied territory's demographic structure and identity.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the indefensible lockdown and curfew in the occupied territory have entered its fifth week, subjecting nine million Kashmiris to unspeakable suffering.

Apart from these illegal actions, India's ceasefire violations on the Line of Control have intensified, he said, adding that to divert world's attention from the reign of terror unleashed against the Kashmiri people, there was possibility of India staging a false flag operation.The Foreign Minister noted that cumulatively these Indian actions and postures have the real potential to seriously imperil peace and security of the region.

At this particular time, the people of Pakistan and the Kashmiris expected strong support from the Muslim world. In this context, it was very important to give a clear and unambiguous signal of support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.The visiting Ministers underlined the strong bonds of Saudi Arabia and UAE with Pakistan and the strategic salience of their relationships with Pakistan.

