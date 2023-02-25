Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new packs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has unveiled new-look bottles of Zamzam water, less than a month before the start of Ramazan.

Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdul Rahman Al Sudais launched the packs at a ceremony attended by senior officials at the state agency in charge of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The Zamzam packs are distributed by an ad-hoc department in the holy site to worshippers in the Grand Mosque, home to the Holy Kaaba, Gulf news reported.

In an address, Al Sudais stressed the importance of observing health precautions while distributing the water bottles.

The official said that the service provided should be commensurate with the "value of this blessed water" and the keen interest shown by the Saudi government in serving both mosques and worshippers.

Zamzam is also made available to worshippers in the Grand Mosque by means of containers, mobile bags and smart carts, which are regularly washed and sanitised in line with hygienic rules, according to officials.

Robots were used during last year's Hajj pilgrimage to distribute Zamzam bottles in the holy site as part of precautions against COVID-19.

Ramazan, due late next month this year, is usually the peak season for Umrah.