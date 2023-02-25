UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Unveils Zamzam Water Bottles In New Packs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new packs

Saudi Arabia has unveiled new-look bottles of Zamzam water, less than a month before the start of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has unveiled new-look bottles of Zamzam water, less than a month before the start of Ramazan.

Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdul Rahman Al Sudais launched the packs at a ceremony attended by senior officials at the state agency in charge of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The Zamzam packs are distributed by an ad-hoc department in the holy site to worshippers in the Grand Mosque, home to the Holy Kaaba, Gulf news reported.

In an address, Al Sudais stressed the importance of observing health precautions while distributing the water bottles.

The official said that the service provided should be commensurate with the "value of this blessed water" and the keen interest shown by the Saudi government in serving both mosques and worshippers.

Zamzam is also made available to worshippers in the Grand Mosque by means of containers, mobile bags and smart carts, which are regularly washed and sanitised in line with hygienic rules, according to officials.

Robots were used during last year's Hajj pilgrimage to distribute Zamzam bottles in the holy site as part of precautions against COVID-19.

Ramazan, due late next month this year, is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Mobile Saudi Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia SITE Mosque Government Kaaba

Recent Stories

Incidents of street crimes need attention of autho ..

Incidents of street crimes need attention of authorities concerned

2 minutes ago
 Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outla ..

Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outlaws held

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people ab ..

MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people about digital census

2 minutes ago
 PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by- ..

PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by-poll

23 minutes ago
 Golf: Indian Open scores

Golf: Indian Open scores

23 minutes ago
 Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Footba ..

Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Football Cup

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.