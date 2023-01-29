Saudi Arabia urges European govts for prompt action to stop desecration of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Kingdome of Saudi Arabia has condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands, and Denmark in the strongest terms.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al Malki quoting a verse of the Holy Quran said, "Rather, it was the Glorious Quran which is recorded in the Loh-e-Mahfooz." Taking to his Twitter handle, he also shared a statement from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, given to Al Ekhbariya television channel saying that "the Holy Quran is our constitution, it has always been and will remain so forever." According to the Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced the extremist act of burning copies of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital, Copenhagen besides Sweden and Netherlands.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said this new provocative step was affecting the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world. The ministry renewed Saudi Arabia's position, which has strongly rejected all these blatant acts, repeated in many European capitals recently, under the pretext of freedom of expression, without a clear reaction towards stopping these practices.

It stressed the Kingdom's demand of all European governments, in which these extremist violations took place, to urgently combat all these practices fueling hatred and conflict among the followers of religions.

