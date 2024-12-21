Saudi Arabia Warned Germany About Attacker's Extremist Posts
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Saudi Arabia had alerted German authorities about the extremist posts on the social media account ‘X’ of Taleb Abdul Jawad, who rammed a car into a crowded Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least five people and injuring over 200, said the Saudi sources.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned the tragic incident in Magdeburg, Germany, where a car attack claimed lives and injured dozens.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed solidarity with the German people and the victims' families, reaffirming the Kingdom's firm stance against violence.
The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the German government and people, while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.
