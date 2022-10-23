Saudi Arabian CG organizes dinner in honour of Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Consul General of Saudi Arabia to Karachi Bandar Fahad A. Al Dayel held a dinner in honour of Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at his residence on Saturday night.

The consul general congratulated Kamran Tessori on assuming the charge of the Sindh Governor.

The governor thanked the Saudi Consul General and said "Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have good and strong relations".