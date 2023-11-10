Open Menu

Saudi Arabian NDU Delegation Visits NUST

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Saudi Arabian NDU delegation visits NUST

A high-powered delegation from the Saudi Arabian National Defence University (SANDU), accompanied by members of the Saudi Ministry of Defence, paid a visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A high-powered delegation from the Saudi Arabian National Defence University (SANDU), accompanied by members of the Saudi Ministry of Defence, paid a visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Headed by President SANDU M.G. Mohammd Alruwaili, the delegation was extended a very warm welcome, followed by a comprehensive briefing on the NUST ecosystem.

The delegates extolled the university for its remarkable global achievements and unwavering commitment to advancing applied research and fostering innovation across various domains, according to a news release.

They highly appreciated the quality standards NUST upholds and showed keen interest in developing deeper cooperation in an array of fields.

Earlier in January 2023, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, along with members of senior management and faculty from the university, had visited SANDU to forge a multi-pronged partnership that would have far-reaching positive dividends for both sides.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Saudi January National University From

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social just ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social justice and empowerment

10 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergen ..

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergency meeting on Gaza situation

10 minutes ago
 Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive discussion ..

Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive discussion on current PIA status

10 minutes ago
 36th International Neurosurgery Conference inaugur ..

36th International Neurosurgery Conference inaugurated at LUMHS

4 minutes ago
 Stocks fall after Powell says rate hike possible

Stocks fall after Powell says rate hike possible

5 minutes ago
Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza hospital

5 minutes ago
 Blinken ends marathon tour warning 'more needs to ..

Blinken ends marathon tour warning 'more needs to be done' on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

3 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan