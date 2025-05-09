Open Menu

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel Al-Jubeir Arrives In Islamabad For Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:55 PM

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit

Two sides engage in a detailed discussion on current state of Pakistan-India relations, with a focus on reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, arrived in Islamabad on Friday for an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing regional developments including tensions between Pakistan and India.

Upon his arrival in the Pakistani capital, Adel al-Jubeir was received by the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan along with senior officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As part of his visit, the Saudi minister held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office.

According to the diplomatic sources, the two sides engaged in a detailed discussion on the current state of Pakistan-India relations, with a focus on reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue.

During his stay, Adel al-Jubeir is expected to meet with key figures in the Pakistani leadership. The agenda included bilateral cooperation, regional security and mediation efforts to ease rising hostilities in South Asia.

The visit comes at a critical time as both Pakistan and India are experiencing renewed diplomatic strains. Saudi Arabia, a close ally of both nations, previously played a constructive role in encouraging de-escalation and promoting peaceful engagement.

