Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday arrived in Pakistan on a one-day visit and met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday arrived in Pakistan on a one-day visit and met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.During the meeting that was held at Foreign Office in both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest.

They also deliberated upon the ways to strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.The Saudi foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and hold meetings with high officials.This is Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud's maiden visit to Pakistan.