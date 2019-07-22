The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health is starting implementation of its annual program "Hajj Health Adviser," in line with the ministry's aim to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, citizens and residents

The program seeks to provide them with medical advice and guidance through the 937 Service Center.

The program will host a group of consultants and specialists in various medical specialties on a daily basis for a week to respond to all communications and questions from those wishing to perform Hajj rituals this year.

Medical missions accompanying Hajj pilgrims from overseas countries are also following the Ministry of Health guidelines, Arab news reported.

The ministry has issued guidelines asking teams accompanying pilgrims to comply with technical requirements that include the mission having at least one physician per 1,000 pilgrims and at least 20 percent of the physicians in the medical mission having public health qualifications.

The ministry confirmed that it has not recorded any cases of epidemic or quarantinable diseases among pilgrims, and that the health situation is reassuring.