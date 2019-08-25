UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia's Health Centers Treat 649,690 Hajj Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:50 PM

Saudi Arabia's health centers treat 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health has said that its hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Madinah and other holy sites have treated some 649,690 pilgrims during the Hajj..

About 40 open-heart surgeries, 1,140 catheterization, 3,328 dialysis and 151 endoscopic operations were performed while 6,034 pilgrims were admitted to hospitals and 14 childbirths were registered. More than 1.69 pilgrims benefited from preventive and ambulatory services in health outlets arranged by the ministry this year.

The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with a number of government agencies, also participated in Makkah Road Initiative, in which preventive measures were initiated in pilgrims' countries before coming over to the Kingdom, Saudi Press agency reported .

"This initiative has made qualitative leap in fulfilling health requirements, with the percentage of vaccination for meningitis and influenza taken by the pilgrims benefiting from Makkah Road reached 100 for the first time," the ministry said in statement .

The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health, while 25 hospitals were ready in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites, with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.

The ministry also provided 142 Primary care centers and more than 140 mobile clinics at emergency centers of Jamarat Bridge and medical outlets at Mashair Metro Train. For the first time this year, the ministry launched the robot technology for medical consultations, which allows any hospital in Mina to have access to consultants in micro specialties remotely.

It also provided translation of 120 languages in hospitals and primary care centers, as well as direct translation through call center number 937.

Similarly, electronic medical file system has been introduced in as many as 55 primary care centers and all hospitals at the holy sites, the ministry statement added.

