Saudi Arabia's Initiative Of 600 Scholarships For Pakistani Students Lauded

Mon 27th September 2021

Pakistan's education authorities welcomed a new initiative by Saudi Arabia to grant 600 scholarships to Pakistani students to pursue higher studies at universities in the kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's education authorities welcomed a new initiative by Saudi Arabia to grant 600 scholarships to Pakistani students to pursue higher studies at universities in the kingdom.

The scholarship program of the Saudi education ministry was announced by Pakistan's embassy in Riyadh last week. It covers tuition, lodging, return air tickets, a three-month furnishing allowance for married student, medical care and a monthly stipend of between 850 and 900 Riyals for Pakistani nationals to complete undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

"It is a great initiative of Saudi government and we want our students to take full advantage of it," Farah Hamid Khan, Federal education secretary, said in an interview with Arab news.

"We will publish it on the website of education ministry on Monday, so that information can reach out to maximum students." Higher Education Commission spokesperson Ayesha Ikram also welcomed the programme.

"It is hoped Pakistani students will avail this to improve their academic qualification," she said.

The scholarships will be available at 25 universities in the kingdom to students residing in Pakistan and those who have been living as expats in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's ambassador to Riyadh, Bilal Akbar said.

"Universities in the kingdom enjoy international reputation, it is a handsome opportunity for Pakistani students to come to Saudi Arabia to study at the levels of diploma, bachelor, master and doctorate," he said, expressing hope educational linkages would further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi ties and people-to-people contacts.

Some prospective students say they have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

"I was waiting for such opportunity for a long time. I would avail it to do post graduate (studies) in Islamic culture from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Riyadh," Sudees Akram, a student from Lahore.

"If I get admission under this scholarship, it will be like a dream come true."

