Saudi Arabia's KSRelief Continues Humanitarian Efforts In Flood-hit Pakistan

Published October 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people.

The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by King Salman, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, has killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people Pakistan.

