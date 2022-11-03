(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued to help affected people by the recent floods in Pakistan with the distribution of additional 995 shelter kits benefiting 6,965 residents.

Pakistan has been hit by extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year – in mid-June – with unprecedented floods destroying more than 1.5 million houses and drowning half a million livestock in the worst-hit province of Sindh alone, Arab news reported .

The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.

More than 30 million people were left homeless by heavy rains and flooding, which many experts blamed on climate change.