ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia, in a remarkable testament to its strong commitment to the safety and welfare of its workforce, recently illuminated its exemplary labor policies through a touching incident.

The incident unfolded at an under-construction site in Jeddah, where a Pakistani laborer unfortunately experienced a fall. However, the swift response that followed not only showcased the country's dedication but also set a noteworthy precedent.

A fellow laborer immediately called for an ambulance, highlighting the camaraderie among workers. Saudi Arabia immediately demonstrated its unwavering resolve to safeguard human life. Despite the challenges posed by congested roads, the Saudi Ministry of Health orchestrated a truly extraordinary intervention by dispatching an air ambulance to the location.

The expeditious arrival of air ambulance ensured that the injured laborer received prompt medical attention, underscoring the nation's deep-rooted commitment to preserving lives.

This incident resonated as a poignant reminder of the significance of robust labor policies. It underscored the need for a compassionate approach toward the safety and well-being of workers, affirming that their contributions are not just acknowledged but cherished.

Saudi Arabia's proactive handling of this situation served as an inspirational example that other nations can look up to, fostering an environment where the sanctity of human life remains paramount.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, sharing the short video clip on his social media account on X, formerly Twitter said, "This is the Kingdom of humanity. The air ambulance is taking a Pakistani resident of Saudi Arabia to the hospital for urgent medical care. May Allah protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from all evil."https://twitter.com/i/status/1694690148854739003