ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Office of Zamazemah in Makkah has prepared an operational plan to distribute Zamzam water to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

The Saudi Arabia's Hajj Ministry for Religious Affairs will sponsor "Al-Zamzami Al Sagheer" initiative and program launched by Al-Zamazema office.

The Spokesperson of the Al-Zamazema office, Amir bin Faisal Obaid, said the initiative would provide Zamzam water to pilgrims.

Zamzam water come from the Zamzam well located in the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah.

It is believed in the Islamic faith that it is a miraculously generated source of water from God, Arab news reported.

Saudi Arabia aims to provide the pilgrims with high quality and efficient services, a statement by the Al-Zamazema office said.

The efforts are in line with the current developments taking place in the Kingdom under King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the statement added.

Services will be provided to all pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.