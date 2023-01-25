Saudi Assistant Defense Minister calls on CGS : ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Minister of Defense, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both dignitaries held a delegation-level meeting on bilateral defence collaboration.