Saudi-based doctors organise free eye camp, 75 phaco surgeries performed

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) At least 75 phacoemulsification surgeries were successfully performed on the first day of the camp organised by Saudi-based doctors Muhammad Ashraf Noon and Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry on Tuesday after returned to home country.

As many as 500 state-of-the-art phacoemulsification (phaco) surgeries are expected to be completed, with free provision of medicines and meals during the four-day free eye camp at Gulshan Marriage Lawn, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The camp has been organised with the special collaboration of former executive member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Shafiq-ur-Rehman, government contractor Chaudhry Shahid Jamil, Chaudhry Talha Muhammad Rafiq, and President of the District Press Club, Qaiser Ghafoor Chaudhry.

The free eye camp was inaugurated by former MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, who was joined by former senior vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Shaukat Hayat and City President of Anjuman Tajiran, Chaudhry Usman Asghar.

Speaking on the occasion, ENT specialist and Head of Department at Dammam Hospital, Professor Muhammad Ashraf Noon, along with Professor Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry, said, “We initiated this charitable work in 2009.

As part of an organisation of Saudi-based doctors, we use our zakat funds to organise free eye camps in various cities of Pakistan, providing free surgeries and medication to underprivileged and needy patients. So far, we have held several camps in Rahim Yar Khan and have performed over 8,000 surgeries. This ongoing charitable work also extends to other areas, including Balakot in Azad Kashmir. Every year, we organise free eye camps in different cities to benefit deserving patients.”

The chief guest, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, emphasised the importance of contributing to charitable works. “Every affluent person should contribute to such noble causes. If the wealthy paid their zakat properly, no one in Pakistan would remain poor or die without treatment.” He praised the efforts of Dr Muhammad Ashraf Noon and Dr Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry, calling their work a blessing.

Organisers Chaudhry Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Chaudhry Hamza Shafiq, Chaudhry Shahid Jamil, and Chaudhry Talha Muhammad Rafiq ensured ample seating and meal arrangements for the patients.

A large number of patients expressed their gratitude to Dr Muhammad Ashraf Noon, Dr Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry,

and Chaudhry Shafiq-ur-Rehman for their dedication and support.