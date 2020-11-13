Saudi-bound passenger offloaded after found COVID-19 positive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A Saudi Arabia bound passenger was offloaded from the flight at Islamabad International airport after he was found COVID-19 positive, a private news channel reported on Friday.

As per details, a passenger named Shahzaib was denied boarding to Jeddah-bound international flight PA-210 from Islamabad airport after his COVID-19 test report was found positive during checking by the staff of the airlines.

The airport sources said that the passenger was sent home for quarantine.

Last week, Saudi Arabia had allowed international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread.