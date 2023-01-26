Saudi businessman Mazin M. Al Moallim calls on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Prominent businessman of Saudi Arabia Mazin M. Al Moallim on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent businessman of Saudi Arabia Mazin M. Al Moallim on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here.

Bilateral trade, exchange of delegations, investment in the province and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in testing times and Pakistan values its relations with the brotherly country.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that he wants Saudi investors to invest in the province. Mazin M. Al Moallim acknowledged thatvarious sectors in Sindh are attractive for investment.