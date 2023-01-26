UrduPoint.com

Saudi Businessman Mazin M. Al Moallim Calls On Governor Of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Saudi businessman Mazin M. Al Moallim calls on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Prominent businessman of Saudi Arabia Mazin M. Al Moallim on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent businessman of Saudi Arabia Mazin M. Al Moallim on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here.

Bilateral trade, exchange of delegations, investment in the province and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in testing times and Pakistan values its relations with the brotherly country.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that he wants Saudi investors to invest in the province. Mazin M. Al Moallim acknowledged thatvarious sectors in Sindh are attractive for investment.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Exchange Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

7 minutes ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

5 minutes ago
 Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian Pres ..

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

5 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

5 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.