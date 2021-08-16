A high level military delegation led by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A high level military delegation led by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, geo-strategic environment, security situation in Afghanistan and matters of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral defence cooperation and Training Exchange Programme, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

In view of the evolving regional security situation, Saudi CGS expressed full support for Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

The dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability.

Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for its sustained assistance in training of Saudi Armed Forces and expressed his desire to enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.