Saudi civil aviation sets health conditions for Hajj passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) set out several conditions for health requirements, which the Hajj pilgrims from outside the kingdom would have to meet before landing in the country to perform the annual pilgrimage.

In a circular issued to all airlines operating in the kingdom's airports, including private aviation, the GACA said that Hajj passengers must be below 65, fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight, the Saudi media reported on Thursday .

The authority emphasised that non-compliance with the circulars issued by the authority would be considered an explicit violation of government orders, and legal measures would be taken against the violator, and he or she would be held responsible for that, GACA said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Foreign worshippers will make up the bulk of the one million pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last month.

Hajj pilgrims travelling from overseas are expected to constitute 85 percent of the total number attending.