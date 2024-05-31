Saudi Civil Defense Prepares 30 Centers To Ensure Safety, Security Of Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense is exerting tremendous efforts through the 30 centers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense is exerting tremendous efforts through the 30 centers.
It set up at the land crossings and highways leading to Makkah and Madinah during this year’s Hajj season to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, SPA reported.
The 30 centers work to implement the general plan to deal with emergency situations, support the main civil defense centers in those locations, and undertake preventive measures and field operations to provide the highest levels of security and safety in cooperation with the relevant authorities.
