Saudi Civil Defense Ready With Field Preparations At Jamarat Bridge, Surrounding Yards
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense is moving ahead with preparations to receive pilgrims for the Hajj season 1445 AH at the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding areas and provide services during the pilgrims’ pebble throwing.
The directorate underlines readiness of its units deployed at the bride’s corridors, surrounding yards and main entrances with highly-equipped personnel and technical preparations to implement the general emergency plan for Hajj and deal with any risks in cooperation with other concerned agencies,SPA reported.
