Saudi Commander, Army Chief discuss matters of defence cooperation, military training

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Monday called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ.

During the meeting, they discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in middle East, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.