UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Commander Calls On COAS, Lauds Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:32 PM

Saudi Commander calls on COAS, lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair Thursday called here on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair Thursday called here on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interests, including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army's sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

AJK President reiterates AJK varsities' resolve to ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccinators stage protest for acceptance of demand ..

2 minutes ago

Police net four POs, a bike lifter, two involved i ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court stays re-polling in NA-75 Daska cons ..

2 minutes ago

EOC KP organizes orientation workshop for healthca ..

8 minutes ago

Lesotho Secures First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.