RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair Thursday called here on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interests, including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army's sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.