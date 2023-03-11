UrduPoint.com

Saudi Commerce Minister Heads Delegation From Public And Private Sectors To Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade headed a delegation from the public and private sectors to the People's Republic of Bangladesh on March 10-11 for meetings with officials and private-sector representatives on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Al-Qasabi is scheduled to meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, and Jashim Uddin, the President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

Al-Qasabi and the Saudi delegation will participate in Bangladesh's International Trade Fair 2023 in Dhaka and will also attend a celebration on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

The delegation comprises officials from the Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture; Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources; National Center for Palms and Dates; and a number of companies, including SABIC, ACWA Powe, and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, among others. The volume of trade exchanged between the Kingdom and Bangladesh reached around SAR7.6 billion in 2021.

