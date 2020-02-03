Saudi company clears over 300 Pakistani expats' dues

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A private Saudi company has cleared some Rs 20.96 million (721,000 Riyals) arrears of over 300 Pakistani expatriates due to persistent efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

"As a result of continuous follow up of our CWA (Community Welfare Attachee) in Jeddah, Saudi Bin Laden Company has finally given cheques for 332 Pakistanis amounting to Saudi Riyal 721,000 on account of their pending salaries and service benefits," said a press release issued by the Overseas Ministry.

