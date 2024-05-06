Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Expected To Visit Pakistan This Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:44 AM

The sources say that the discussions are underway to arrange a suitable schedule for the visit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan this month, the sources familiar with the development said on Monday.

While specific dates have yet to be finalized, the discussions are underway to arrange a suitable schedule for the visit.

“If the visit materializes, it would mark the first bilateral visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan since 2019,” said the sources.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif instructed officials to prepare for the anticipated visit and has indicated that he will not leave the country until the Saudi guest arrives.

During the visit, significant investment decisions worth an estimated five billion Dollars are anticipated to be finalized. These agreements aim to enhance economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Confirmation of the final date of the Crown Prince’s visit is expected to be announced next week.

