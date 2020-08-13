UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Felicitates President Alvi On Country's Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Saudi Crown Prince felicitates President Alvi on country's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday sent a message of felicitations to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Prince Salman, also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, sent the cable of congratulations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

"The Crown Prince wished the President constant good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity," SPA reported.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Saudi Progress Independence Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

29 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

29 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

44 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

59 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.