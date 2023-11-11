Saudi Crown Prince holds Israel responsible for Gaza crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire

(@Abdulla99267510)

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia declared Israel accountable for "crimes committed against Palestinian people" during the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

The summit aimed to emphasize the urgency of ending the conflict in Gaza before it escalates further. Prince Mohammed condemned the war as a "humanitarian catastrophe," criticizing the Security Council and the international community for failing to curb Israeli violations.

He called for an immediate halt to military operations, the establishment of humanitarian corridors, and coordination with international organizations to aid civilians.

The Crown Prince denounced the ongoing aggression, occupation, and forced displacement in Gaza, holding the occupying authorities responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people.

He reiterated the need to end the occupation, siege, and settlement, emphasizing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The emergency meeting followed Hamas' October 7 attacks, with Israeli retaliation causing over 11,000 casualties, including many civilians. The situation in Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, worsened, with power loss in the incubator section and reported Israeli shelling in intensive care. Israel's military claimed Hamas used Shifa hospital and others as command centers, making them potential military targets, a charge Hamas denied. Growing Israeli strikes near hospitals raised concerns about the safety of patients, medical staff, and evacuees.