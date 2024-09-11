Saudi Crown Prince hosts Chinese Premier; signs cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday received Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Royal Court in Riyadh.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the meeting began with a formal reception, where the national anthems of both Saudi Arabia and China were played. The Crown Prince warmly welcomed the Chinese Premier and his delegation to the Kingdom, extending his wishes for a pleasant stay. In response, Premier Li expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and warm reception.

The two leaders co-chaired the fourth session of the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Joint Committee, where discussions covered a wide range of topics. Key areas of focus included joint cooperation in political and security matters, trade opportunities, energy, investment, culture, and technology. The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and pressing international issues, along with their respective countries' efforts to address them.

The session concluded with the signing of the minutes of the meeting. Following the formal discussions, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted an official luncheon in honour of Premier Li and his delegation.

Several high-ranking officials were present during the meeting from both sides.

On the Saudi side, attendees included Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Advisor; Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce; Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism; Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance; Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, Minister of Media; Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund; and Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Saudi Ambassador to China.

From the Chinese delegation, participants included Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology; Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce; Xiuxiu Aqiang, Minister of Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission; Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Foreign Minister; Zhang Hua, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Ding Li, Vice Foreign Minister; Liu Sushe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission; Li Qun, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; and Kang Xiuping, Director of the Office of the Premier.