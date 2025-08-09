Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Invites PM To Attend FII

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky on Saturday called on Prime Minister and handed over a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to participate in the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from October 27-30.

While accepting the gracious invitation extended to him, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press relesase.

Recent developments in the region were also discussed during the warm and cordial meeting.

