Saudi Crown Prince Invites PM To Attend FII
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky on Saturday called on Prime Minister and handed over a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to participate in the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from October 27-30.
While accepting the gracious invitation extended to him, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press relesase.
Recent developments in the region were also discussed during the warm and cordial meeting.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC reviews nullah cleaning work3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince invites PM to attend FII3 minutes ago
-
Engr Khalid appointed IESCO's new CEO3 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG issues flood alert for Sutlej River ahead of next monsoon spell, calls for caution3 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers arrested13 minutes ago
-
PHA prepares for grand Independence Day celebrations13 minutes ago
-
WASA Sargodha assigns field duties to officers for improved services23 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on modern rice farming held in Kharian23 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction Agriculture Mall23 minutes ago
-
Two departmental stores penalised23 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’53 minutes ago