Saudi Crown Prince Invites PM To Iftaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed Bin Salman Al Saud Sunday extended special invitation to
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an Iftaar.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and members of the Federal cabinet were also invited to the Iftaar.
