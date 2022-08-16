UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Leads Annual Ceremonial Washing Of Holy Kaaba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Saudi crown prince leads annual ceremonial washing of Holy Kaaba

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday led the annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday led the annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Accompanied by Minister of sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also deputy premier and defense minister, was received by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince performed Tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) and observed two rak'ahs of voluntary prayer.

Later, he headed to the inside of the Kaaba, where he led the washing ceremony and then performed the two rak'ahs of prayer.

Those who attended the washing ceremony included Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud; Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi; and a number of members of the Council of Senior Scholars, including Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq, Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, and Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz Balila, and keeper of the Kaaba.

The annual customary washing of islam's holiest shrine was held using Zamzam water mixed with rose water, oud and other perfumes.

The washing of the Holy Kaaba is carried out as per the example set by Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

It is customary for the Saudi King or his representative to wash the Holy Kaaba from inside. Towels are used to wipe the walls of the Kaaba. The interior walls are cleansed with a white cloth dipped in rose and musk perfumes. Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume is splashed on the floor and is wiped with bare hands and palm leaves.

Related Topics

Governor Sports Water Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Prayer From Kaaba

Recent Stories

Bridge collapsed due to flash floods near Batal, N ..

Bridge collapsed due to flash floods near Batal, Naran: Spokesman NHA

11 seconds ago
 Erdogan Intends to Discuss Ukrainian Settlement at ..

Erdogan Intends to Discuss Ukrainian Settlement at Meeting With Guterres, Zelens ..

12 seconds ago
 Guinea Seeks to Strengthen Military Cooperation Wi ..

Guinea Seeks to Strengthen Military Cooperation With Russia - Defense Ministry

14 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro, Lula launch campaigns in Brazil

Bolsonaro, Lula launch campaigns in Brazil

15 seconds ago
 Six uplift schemes of Rs 19.926b approved

Six uplift schemes of Rs 19.926b approved

25 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused involved in abduction cum ra ..

Police arrest accused involved in abduction cum rape case

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.