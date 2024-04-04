Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Invites PM Shehbaz For Umrah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:05 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was invited for Umrah by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during the ongoing last week of holy month of Ramada, said the sources.

They said that after a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister will depart for Saudi Arabia.

The preparations for various projects are underway for Pakistan, and discussions regarding different projects with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take place.

It is reported that Saudi Arabia is expected to invest $1 billion in Pakistan and cooperation is ongoing in various sectors including agriculture.

During the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, the various developmental projects will be finalized.

The sources, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also be invited to visit Pakistan.

