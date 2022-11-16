Saudi Crown Prince sponsors restoration of Jakarta Islamic Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has announced sponsorship to the restoration of the Islamic Center in Jakarta.

According to the Saudi Press Agency report on Wednesday, a fire incident damaged a large portion of the Center last month.

He also expressed his interest in the Islamic Centers in all the brotherly and friendly countries, as they have a significant role in the education of younger generation and spread of a tolerant islam, based on peace, moderation, and dialogue.

The Jakarta Islamic Center covers an area of 109,435 square meters and consists of many facilities, including a mosque with an area of 2,200 square meters, which accommodates more than 20,000 worshippers, in addition to a research studies center and a conference hall.