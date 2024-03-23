Open Menu

Saudi Defence Minister Thanks COAS For Inviting At Pakistan Day Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday attended the Pakistan Day Parade and thanked Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir for inviting him as Guest of Honour at the occasion

The Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia received a warm welcome on his arrival at Noor Khan Air Base specially participated in the Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade of the Armed Forces as Guest of Honour, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Upon arrival at the Parade, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir welcomed Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

After the witnessing the Parade, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met the Army Chief.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields, especially defence were discussed.

On this occasion, the Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia said, "Saudi Arabia-Pakistan have historical and strong brotherly relations, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always been well-wishers of each other."

The Army Chief thanked the Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia for visiting Pakistan.

After a successful one-day visit to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz returned back to the Kingdom.

Before the departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir greeted Prince Khalid bin Salman from Noor Khan Air Base.

