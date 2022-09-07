Saudi Defence Ministry official calls on Air Chief

Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office, Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab on Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office, Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab on Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace.

The CAS said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

The Air Chief further highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence had profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security and Pakistan Air Force was fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.