UrduPoint.com

Saudi Defence Ministry Official Lauds Pakistan's Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Saudi Defence Ministry official lauds Pakistan's assistance

Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office of Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab along with a delegation called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and appreciated Pakistan's support and assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office of Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab along with a delegation called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and appreciated Pakistan's support and assistance.

The Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its special and brotherly relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which were based on mutual trust and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields, a news release said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciated successful conduct of World Defence Show by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Moreover, he also expressed that Pakistan is mindful of Saudi concerns in the changed regional environment and reiterates Pakistan's commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and safety of Harmain Sharefain (the two sacred places Mecca and Madinah).

Minister for Defence highlighted human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and informed that Pakistan would keep KSA on board regarding peace efforts. He also said that development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at integrating the entire region which would also benefit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its trade and commerce with South Asia and China.

The CEO highlighted the importance of cordial relations between two countries especially for issues pertaining to Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Defence Minister World Mecca China Saudi CPEC Saudi Arabia Commerce Muslim All Asia

Recent Stories

Contempt of court case: IHC to indict Imran Khan o ..

Contempt of court case: IHC to indict Imran Khan on Sept 22

4 minutes ago
 MUET water centre invents life-saving filter machi ..

MUET water centre invents life-saving filter machine for floodwater utilization

30 seconds ago
 Delegation of Punjab Excise Officials visits Excis ..

Delegation of Punjab Excise Officials visits Excise complex Skardu

33 seconds ago
 Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Bui ..

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Build the Wall' Case - NY Attorne ..

14 minutes ago
 Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan ..

Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan Iqbal

14 minutes ago
 FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.