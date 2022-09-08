(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office of Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab along with a delegation called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and appreciated Pakistan's support and assistance.

The Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its special and brotherly relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which were based on mutual trust and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields, a news release said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciated successful conduct of World Defence Show by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Moreover, he also expressed that Pakistan is mindful of Saudi concerns in the changed regional environment and reiterates Pakistan's commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and safety of Harmain Sharefain (the two sacred places Mecca and Madinah).

Minister for Defence highlighted human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and informed that Pakistan would keep KSA on board regarding peace efforts. He also said that development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at integrating the entire region which would also benefit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its trade and commerce with South Asia and China.

The CEO highlighted the importance of cordial relations between two countries especially for issues pertaining to Muslim Ummah.