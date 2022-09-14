ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Transformation Management Office of Ministry of Defense, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Doctor Samir bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Tabib on Wednesday visited Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) and acknowledged the defence industry potential of Pakistan.

During the meeting both sides discussed opportunities and prospects of cooperation and collaboration in the defence industry, a news release said.

The visiting dignitary expressed the desire to further enhance collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

The Secretary Defence Production thanked the visiting dignitary for his visit and efforts to strengthen bonds between the two brotherly countries.