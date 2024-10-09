Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

(@Abdulla99267510)

A Saudi delegation has arrived in Islamabad to sign investment agreements in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would host a dinner in honor of the delegation at a private hotel tomorrow.

A high-level trade delegation led by Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz landed at Noor Khan Airbase, where they were received by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Musadik Malik, and other senior officials. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the occasion.

The delegation consists of 130 members, and it is expected that the Saudi delegation would invest two billion Dollars in Pakistan. Both countries would sign trade and investment agreements.

The Prime Minister would host a dinner tomorrow, which would also be attended by Federal ministers.

The Saudi delegation would visit the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park and meet military officials.

Sources said that roundtable meetings at the ministerial level would take place the day after tomorrow. Tomorrow, there would be a plenary session, sectoral breakout sessions, and business-to-business meetings with the delegation.

These sessions would include officials from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of food Security, the Communication Division, and the Ministry of Petroleum.

The officials from the Ministry of Industry and Production and the services sector would also participate in the sessions.

After these sessions, agreements between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would be signed.