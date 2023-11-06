Saudi delegation meets Education Minister to enhance cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

President of the Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Ahmed Bin Salem Al Amri Monday met with the Minister for Caretaker Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi to enhance mutual cooperation in education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) President of the Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Ahmed Bin Salem Al Amri Monday met with the Minister for Caretaker Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi to enhance mutual cooperation in education.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malkiy and President International Islamic University, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi present on the occasion.

Madad Ali Sindhi said Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University had a rich history and prestige, adding that

he had prioritized the quality of education, reduction of out of school children and research on Seerat Nabi (PBUH) since taking over charge as minister.

The minister offered 15 research fellowships to KSA at QAU.

He said that the work and efforts of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi had been exemplary.

The minister appreciated the upgradation of the systems in IIUI and said the standard of education at IIUI had been consistently on the rise under the leadership of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

He stressed the need to increase the scope of research on Seerat ul Nabi (PBUH).

The minister said that there should be collaboration between universities of KSA and Pakistan to enhance and broaden the scope of research to Shariat, Role of Judiciary, Islamic law and political teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that the political aspect of Seerat e Nabi (PBUH) had not been given due importance, adding Dr. Ahmed Bin Salem Al Amri President of the Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University agreed to start exchange of teachers at the university level to conduct research on Seerat e Nabi (PBUH).

Dr. Ahmed Bin Salem Al Amri said that we had offered 700 scholarships to Pakistani students and planed to increase that number in accordance with the wishes of the education ministry of Pakistan.

He empahsized the need of collaboration on topics of mutual interest such as medicine, cyber security, climate change, engineering, artificial intelligence, distance learning, and renewable energy.

He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would finance all such research.

Similarly, he emphasized on the need to exchange expertise especially with respect to training of teachers.

They agreed to start an exchange program for the training of faculty at university level.

The minister also highlighted the need to train religious leaders of Madrassas.

He said that we needed to enlighten religious leaders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could help by giving trainings to clerics of Madrassas (seminaries) in Pakistan.

Madad also highlighted the need to create Arabic language courses for the people of Pakistan.

Dr. Ahmed Bin Salem Al Amri said that there were excellent Arabic language Institutes in KSA that could extend their programs to the universities in Pakistan via distance learning or exchange of teachers.

Dr. Ahmed furthered that the purpose of his visit was to enhance and strengthen the strategic relationship between the two brotherly countries and hoped that the two countries could still further come closer.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that the two countries had the strongest of bonds and the people of Pakistan consider KSA as their second home.

Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that the people of KSA considered the people of Pakistan as blood brothers.

He said that academic education had been the top priority in addition with character building of the masses while instilling tolerance in the society.

He further said that basic courses of Arabic language of IIUI ensured that people could directly read Quran and Sunnah and understand the true teachings of islam without the need of any mediation.