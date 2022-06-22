Saudi delegation seeks investment opportunities in Punjab

A delegation of businessmen and investors of the Federation of Saudi Chamber led by Fahed Al-Bash met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and expressed keen interest in investment in different sectors including agriculture and livestock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of businessmen and investors of the Federation of Saudi Chamber led by Fahed Al-Bash met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and expressed keen interest in investment in different sectors including agriculture and livestock.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that a conducive investment atmosphere was provided in Punjab. It was time to transform long-standing brotherly relations into durable economic partnership, he added and pointed out that thousands of acres of arid land in Cholistan could be turned into a green oasis through technology.

The expansion in economic partnership would also benefit the people of both the counties, he said.

The CM assured to provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors and added that vast investment opportunities were available in different sectors in Punjab.

"Saudi Arabia is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and it has fully supported the country in every hour of trial," he said. The people of Punjab would fully appreciate the Saudi cooperation, he added.

Fahad Al-Bash showed interest in benefiting from investment opportunities available in agriculture, livestock and other sectors.

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Leghari also spoke on this occasion.

Chief secretary, chairman P&D, LCCI president Nauman Kabir and other officials were also present.