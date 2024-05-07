Open Menu

Saudi Delegation's Applause For Cabinet Members Augurs Well For Future Of Country : PM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Saudi business delegation highly commended the preparedness and confidence of the Federal ministers and other government team members, displayed during their visit, which augured well for the country's future.

The prime minister, in the opening remarks at the federal cabinet meeting, informed the cabinet members that during the interaction with him at the dinner reception he had hosted for them on Monday, the appreciation by the head of Saudi delegation, bought him immense pleasure for it being unprecedented.

He said he would hold a separate meeting with the cabinet members and the government officials who had put in their utmost efforts to ensure the success of Saudi delegation's visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the meeting that the head of Saudi delegation, who was an intelligent and highly educated, acknowledge during meeting with him in the the presence of the ministers, that guidance, presentations and follow-ups by Pakistan side, were a pleasant surprise and very encouraging.

The members of Saudi delegation also acknowledged that they were returning with satisfaction and pleasure and would report to the Saudi leadership that they had witnessed a new era in Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated the cabinet members and federal secretaries for their hard work, adding that the appreciative words by the Saudi delegation, made his evening as well as that of the whole of Pakistan.

