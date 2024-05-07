Saudi Delegation's Applause For Cabinet Members Augurs Well For Future Of Country : PM
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Saudi business delegation highly commended the preparedness and confidence of the Federal ministers and other government team members, displayed during their visit, which augured well for the country's future.
The prime minister, in the opening remarks at the federal cabinet meeting, informed the cabinet members that during the interaction with him at the dinner reception he had hosted for them on Monday, the appreciation by the head of Saudi delegation, bought him immense pleasure for it being unprecedented.
He said he would hold a separate meeting with the cabinet members and the government officials who had put in their utmost efforts to ensure the success of Saudi delegation's visit.
Prime Minister Shehbaz told the meeting that the head of Saudi delegation, who was an intelligent and highly educated, acknowledge during meeting with him in the the presence of the ministers, that guidance, presentations and follow-ups by Pakistan side, were a pleasant surprise and very encouraging.
The members of Saudi delegation also acknowledged that they were returning with satisfaction and pleasure and would report to the Saudi leadership that they had witnessed a new era in Pakistan.
The prime minister congratulated the cabinet members and federal secretaries for their hard work, adding that the appreciative words by the Saudi delegation, made his evening as well as that of the whole of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Masood Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Islamabad Expressway by end of July7 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 202412 minutes ago
-
PAL to announce winners of top literary awards on Wednesday27 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered27 minutes ago
-
Exhibition featuring creative interpretation of Iqbal’s poetry to be opened on May 0927 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris in Kulgam37 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister reaches Quetta56 minutes ago
-
SABS launches training of trainers program for faculty members56 minutes ago
-
Eve-teaser arrested57 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program57 minutes ago