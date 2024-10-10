Saudi Delegation's Visit Marks New Era In Bilateral Relations: Analysts Hail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's historic bond received a significant boost as analysts Thursday welcomed the visit of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, leading a high-level delegation to Islamabad which aims to rejuvenate diplomatic efforts and fortify investment ties between the two brotherly countries.
Renowned analyst Dr. Farooq Adil talking to ptv news channel highlight the significance of the recent Saudi delegation's visit to Pakistan, termed the visit a "game-changer" and emphasized that Pakistan's economic future looks brighter with Saudi support.
He said the visit has sparked hopes of a new era in bilateral relations, with Pakistan seeking to diversify its external financing sources and will address its economic challenges.
Saudi Arabia's investments are expected to provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan's economy, which has been struggling with high inflation and a significant debt burden, he expressed hope.
Another Analyst, Agha Iqrar Haroon added that the recent visit of Saudi Minister for Investment to Pakistan has indeed brightened the country's economic future and this partnership is a game-changer, with Saudi Arabia committing to invest billion in various sectors.
He said Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia is truly special and the country is committed to working with Saudi Arabia and other "brother countries" on an equal level to enhance relations and cooperation.
This partnership is rooted in shared Islamic ideals and centuries-old cultural and commercial links between the two nations, he added.
Rasheed Safi, a renowned analyst has also highlighted the significance of the Saudi delegation's visit to Pakistan, emphasizing that it will explore Pakistan's strategic potential and appreciate the government's efforts in strengthening the economy.
The Saudi delegation's visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan's economic future, which has been a key focus area for the government, he mentioned.
With the country's economy showing signs of stability, the government is now shifting its attention to structural reforms, aiming to make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investors, he added.
