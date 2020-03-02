UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Calls On Chief Of Army Staff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:32 PM

Saudi deputy Defence Minister calls on Chief of Army Staff

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Programme and overall regional security situation including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

They agreed that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces, both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman vowed to extend full support to Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

The COAS thanked visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army's achievements in war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.

Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was accompanied by a high level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), KSA and Major General (Engineer), Talal AbdullahAlotaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence KSA.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Exchange ISPR Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Saudi Arabia Saud Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

5 minutes ago

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

35 minutes ago

Venezuela Detains 2 Managers of State Oil Company ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel Discusses Recent Border Crisis With Turkish ..

3 minutes ago

Mian Aslam Iqbal holds open court

3 minutes ago

Chinese experts visit Athara Hazari areas affected ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.