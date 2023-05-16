UrduPoint.com

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Arrives To Sign Road To Makkah Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit here on Tuesday.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah extended a warm welcome to the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister at Noor Khan Airbase, said a press release.

During his stay, the distinguished Saudi official was scheduled to finalize and sign an agreement pertaining to the "Road to Makkah" project.

This initiative is expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In addition to the signing ceremony, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood was also expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, and the Chief of Army Staff.

