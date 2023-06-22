Saudi Electricity Company completes preparations for Hajj season

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Under the supervision and follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company announced the completion of its preparations and the readiness of electrical services in the holy sites, Makkah and Madinah for this year's Hajj season, following the implementation of a number of new projects, whose cost exceeded SAR1 billion.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday, these preparations included establishing conversion and distribution stations and linking them to the interconnected public grid, and automating the distribution network in the holy sites.

The company had developed its plan to provide electricity services during the Hajj season under the supervision and follow-up of the Ministry of Energy and with the direct support and guidance of the Minister of Energy, who, accompanied by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, yesterday checked on electricity system preparations. Prince Abdulaziz also visited the grid main control centre in Mina, as well as the new Crisis and Disaster Management and Safety Centre.

The prince also checked on the automation projects and modern technologies in the electrical grid, which the Saudi Electricity Company implemented for this year's Hajj for the first time.

This year, the Saudi Electricity Company's operational plan in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites was implemented via 2,123 qualified engineers, technicians and specialists from national competencies.