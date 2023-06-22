Open Menu

Saudi Electricity Company Completes Preparations For Hajj Season

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Saudi Electricity Company completes preparations for Hajj season

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Under the supervision and follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company announced the completion of its preparations and the readiness of electrical services in the holy sites, Makkah and Madinah for this year's Hajj season, following the implementation of a number of new projects, whose cost exceeded SAR1 billion.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday, these preparations included establishing conversion and distribution stations and linking them to the interconnected public grid, and automating the distribution network in the holy sites.

The company had developed its plan to provide electricity services during the Hajj season under the supervision and follow-up of the Ministry of Energy and with the direct support and guidance of the Minister of Energy, who, accompanied by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, yesterday checked on electricity system preparations. Prince Abdulaziz also visited the grid main control centre in Mina, as well as the new Crisis and Disaster Management and Safety Centre.

The prince also checked on the automation projects and modern technologies in the electrical grid, which the Saudi Electricity Company implemented for this year's Hajj for the first time.

This year, the Saudi Electricity Company's operational plan in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites was implemented via 2,123 qualified engineers, technicians and specialists from national competencies.

Related Topics

Hajj Electricity Company Saudi Makkah From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

27 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

27 minutes ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

32 minutes ago
Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

35 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

38 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

52 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

57 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan