Saudi Embassy Announces Short Video Competition On Pak-Saudi Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Saudi embassy announces short video competition on Pak-Saudi Relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi Embassy has announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' for talented youth across the country.

According to the Saudi embassy's official Twitter account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's first-ever state-level visit to Saudi Arabia made by President Ghulam Muhammad in March 1953 and his meeting with King Abdulaziz.

As per conditions to participate in the competition, the contestant's age must not be more than 30 years; the video's duration must be two minutes focusing on the central theme of Pak-Saudi Relations, and it could be either in Arabic, urdu or English language.

The last date for video submission is March 10, and it could be emailed to mediaattacheksa@gmail.com or on WhatsApp number +923253111014.

The first prize holder would be awarded $2,000, the second $1,500, the third $1,000 and the fourth to tenth $500.

